Protesting for water pipeline, Hansi villagers block road

Protesting for a separate pipeline for drinking water, hundred of residents of Chainat village of Hansi district blocked the Hansi-Barwala road for nearly two-and-a-half hours. They were demanding a water connection for their village, said officials on Monday.

Earlier during the day, the villagers reached the site carrying hammers and iron rods and allegedly tried to damage the pipeline passing through the village. (File)

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The blockade was lifted after a meeting with administration and protest committee. The villagers then agreed to suspend their dharna till Tuesday and the traffic on the Hansi-Barwala road resumed after nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Earlier during the day, the villagers reached the site carrying hammers and iron rods and allegedly tried to damage the pipeline passing through the village. When they failed to break the pipeline, they staged a road blockade, disrupting traffic movement for hours.

On receiving information, sub-divisional magistrate Rajesh Koth, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravindra Sangwan, Sadar police station SHO Sadanand and several other administrative and police officials rushed to the spot. A heavy police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident as the situation remained tense for some time.

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{{^usCountry}} The villagers have been protesting for the past 17 days, demanding that their village also be provided a drinking water connection from the Bhakra pipeline. Protesters had earlier warned the administration that they would uproot the pipeline if their demand was not accepted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The villagers have been protesting for the past 17 days, demanding that their village also be provided a drinking water connection from the Bhakra pipeline. Protesters had earlier warned the administration that they would uproot the pipeline if their demand was not accepted. {{/usCountry}}

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