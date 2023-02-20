Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protesting Haryana govt employees met with lathi charge cannons near Panchkula-Chandigarh border

Protesting Haryana govt employees met with lathi charge cannons near Panchkula-Chandigarh border

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 10:31 AM IST

A scuffle broke out between the Haryana govt employees, who are demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and police when they tried to move towards Chandigarh

Police teams using water cannons to disperse the crowd of protesting government employees near the Panchkula-Chandigarh border. (Sant Arora/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula/chandigarh

Multiple protesters suffered injuries after hundreds of state government employees, led by Pension Restoration Sangarsh Samiti (PRSS), who had gathered in Panchkula to demand restoration Old Pension Scheme (OPS) were on Sunday lathi charged by police after they tried to move towards the Panchkula-Chandigarh barrier.

Panchkula and Chandigarh Police resorted to water cannons and tear gas to disperse the gathering at the Sector 8-17 roundabout.

A scuffle broke out between the group and police when they tried to move towards Chandigarh. Police first tried to stop the protests by using water cannons, but later resorted to lathi charge on the protestors and used tear gas shells.

Around 30 protestors were injured during the incident. Chandigarh police officials confirmed that none of the police officers had gotten injured. They said that both the Panchkula Police and the Chandigarh police had to resort to water cannons and using tear gas to bring the situation under control.

Speaking of the protest, Sujeet Kumar of PRSS said, “We demand that the OPS should be restored timely without any delay. Employees of various departments including education, health, public works, urban development, Haryana Urban Development Authority participated in this demonstration.”

Leader of opposition in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Bhupinder Singh Hooda, meanwhile, condemned the use of lathi charge and tear gas on what he called was a “peaceful protest” for the legitimate demands of the employees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP