Protesting MBBS students write to President, PM

: The medical students protesting against the bond policy on Wednesday wrote letters in blood to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging them to scrap the Haryana government’s bond policy.

The MBBS students of batches from 2020 to 2022 have been protesting against the bond policy for the last 51 days at Rohtak’s PGIMS, Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women in Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal and Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nuh. The students are also sitting on relay hunger strike.

Priya Kaushik, a PGIMS medical student and representative of the protesters, said the medical students of the state have written letters in blood to the President and Prime Minister and requested them to take back the bond policy.

The medical students also took out a protest march in Rohtak city while demanding the government to take back bond policy.

Pankaj Bitthu, another representative of medical students at PGIMS, said the new bond policy is being studied and discussed among students of all colleges. The collective decision will be taken as soon as possible.