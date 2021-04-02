Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protesting PU students break into reading hall
chandigarh news

Protesting PU students break into reading hall

Entered the reading hall as the meeting between them and the varsity officials was not held after both sides differed on how many students will attend the same
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Students protesting outside the administration block on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

With the demand to reopen the AC Joshi library for them, students of Panjab University on Thursday entered the reading hall after breaking open its lock.

The protesting students entered the reading hall as the meeting between them and the varsity officials was not held after both sides differed on how many students will attend the meeting.

The research scholars and students have been protesting for the last nine days outside the library demanding its immediate reopening.

Last week, the university had closed all the departmental libraries, along with AC Joshi library, in the wake of recent surge in the numbers of Covid-19 positive cases.

Continuing the stir, students also marched towards the administrative block of PU on Thursday where they raised slogans against the vice-chancellor, Raj Kumar, and other varsity officials.

Raj Kumar also held an emergent meeting with officials in the day regarding the issue after which officials called a meeting with student representatives.

The university, in its official communiqué, said, “PU authorities tried to meet the protesting students to continue dialogue with them related to the opening of the library. The authorities asked the students to send five representatives whereas students were insisting on sending nine members for the meeting. The authorities kept on waiting for two hours but no one turned up.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Third death in Patiala SUV crash, farmers seek murder FIR case against accused excise inspector

2 more arrested in 484 crore GST billing scam in Ludhiana

Rift within BJP widens as Jai Ram fires salvo at Mandi MLA Anil Sharma

Covid surge continues in Punjab with 3,161 new cases, 60 deaths

The university also said that there was a protest by students at the administrative block after which they went to the library and broke open the lock of the reading room.

“A police complaint has been made in this regard. Thereafter, with the help of the police, the reading room was locked,” the university said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP