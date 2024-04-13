Protesting sanitation workers threaten to halt waste collection in Mohali

Protesting over their long-pending demands since Wednesday, sanitation workers in Mohali threatened to stall door-to-door garbage collection from houses across the city from Saturday. On Friday, the workers gathered near Litchi Garden in Sector 77, Mohali, before marching towards the DC’s office in Sector 76, while raising slogans against the district administration. (HT FIle Photo)

On Friday, the workers gathered near Litchi Garden in Sector 77, before marching towards the DC’s office in Sector 76, while raising slogans against the district administration. They also held a meeting with the additional deputy commissioner (ADC), but reached no resolution.

Their demands include reallocating duties to 200 sanitation workers and ensuring a wage increase to match Chandigarh’s ₹22,000.

The workers said they will return to work only after their demands were met. Pawan Godyal, state general secretary, Punjab Sanitation Workers Federation, said, “The meeting with the ADC was inconclusive. Now, garbage collection from houses will also be halted. We urge city residents to support our ongoing strike.”