Protesting sarpanches detained in Ambala

Haryana Police on Monday detained at least 10 sarpanches from Ambala’s Shahazadpur block for allegedly trying to lock the block development and panchayat office to protest against the state government.

A face-off was also witnessed between the protesters and cops, but the situation was defused following the intervention of senior officials.

A police official said they were taken to the police station and let off later.

Newly elected sarpanches have been protesting outside the block development and panchayat offices across Haryana for weeks since the Khattar government curtailed their spending powers, started e-tendering of development works and brought in the Right to Recall Act in panchayats.

The village heads are scheduled to stage a protest outside the residence of BJP-JJP MLAs in the state on Tuesday.