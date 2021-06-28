Protesting unemployed teachers march towards CM’s residence, stopped midway

The unemployed ETT (elementary teacher training) and TET (teacher eligibility test) qualified teachers staged a protest bare-chested and marched towards the residence of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Patiala on Sunday.

Marching in the scorching heat, the protesters, seeking jobs, were stopped at Fountain Chowk by police. They blocked the road near Leela Bhawan and Fountain Chowk, restricting the movement of traffic.

ETT-TET Teachers’ Passed Union state president Deepak Kamboj said they met education minister Vijay Inder Singla and other officials on multiple occasions but no written assurance was given.

The teachers are demanding a notification for recruitment for all 12,000 vacant posts of TET-ETT teachers and an increase in the upper age limit to 42 years.

Kamboj said the government has completely ignored their demand for jobs in government schools.

“One of our members Surinderpal is protesting atop a mobile tower in Patiala city for the last 99 days but no one from the administration has reached the spot. His condition is deteriorating as his fast unto death entered seventh day,” he said.