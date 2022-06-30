Protests erupt in Jammu over Udaipur tailor’s brutal killing
Strong protests by pro-Jammu parties erupted in Jammu on Wednesday over barbaric murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.
The protesters owing allegiance to the Dogra Front, Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal raised slogans against the brutal killing and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.
The protesters said that the murderers must be given the death penalty in the case.
They also demanded sacking of the Ashok Gehlot-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan.
The protesters also burnt effigies of the two attackers.
Bajrang Dal’s provincial convener Karthik Sudan said, “By releasing video after the brutal murder of a hapless law-abiding man, the criminals have made mockery of the Constitution. They also issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have threatened liberalism, freedom of thought and secularism.”
“This is a challenge which the people of India are facing today. We appeal to the central government to award capital punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” he added.
The activists of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena led by their president Ashok Gupta took out a massive protest rally in Jammu city against the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal.
“After executing the murder, the two men, who identified themselves as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi while boasting about their heinous crime,” said Gupta.
The post-mortem of Kanhaiya Lal revealed that he died due to excessive loss of blood. He was attacked 26 times with a sharp weapon, and stabbed eight to 10 times in the neck.
Gupta applauded the central government’s decision to hand over the Udaipur murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and said it is a welcome step in the right direction.
-
Ludhiana: 2 snatchers nabbed; four mobile phones, two bikes recovered
The city police have nabbed two snatchers and recovered four mobile phones and two bikes used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar of Noorwala Road and Gagandeep Sehgal of new Kailash Nagar. The duo was arrested by the police at a naka in Laxmi Nagar following a tip-off on Wednesday evening. The cops recovered four mobile phones from the possession of the accused.
-
Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656622109726
-
Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656621878183
-
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics