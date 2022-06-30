Protests erupt in Jammu over Udaipur tailor’s brutal killing

Strong protests by pro-Jammu parties erupted in Jammu on Wednesday over barbaric murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

The protesters owing allegiance to the Dogra Front, Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal raised slogans against the brutal killing and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

The protesters said that the murderers must be given the death penalty in the case.

They also demanded sacking of the Ashok Gehlot-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan.

The protesters also burnt effigies of the two attackers.

Bajrang Dal’s provincial convener Karthik Sudan said, “By releasing video after the brutal murder of a hapless law-abiding man, the criminals have made mockery of the Constitution. They also issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have threatened liberalism, freedom of thought and secularism.”

“This is a challenge which the people of India are facing today. We appeal to the central government to award capital punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” he added.

The activists of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena led by their president Ashok Gupta took out a massive protest rally in Jammu city against the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal.

“After executing the murder, the two men, who identified themselves as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi while boasting about their heinous crime,” said Gupta.

The post-mortem of Kanhaiya Lal revealed that he died due to excessive loss of blood. He was attacked 26 times with a sharp weapon, and stabbed eight to 10 times in the neck.

Gupta applauded the central government’s decision to hand over the Udaipur murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and said it is a welcome step in the right direction.