Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Provide relief to farmers instead of making false promises: Warring to Kejriwal
chandigarh news

Provide relief to farmers instead of making false promises: Warring to Kejriwal

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to ameliorate the sufferings of farmers in Punjab
Reminding Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of his promise to a delegation of farmers in October last that there will be no farmers’ suicides from April 1 if AAP formed the government in Punjab, PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that 14 suicides have taken place in the last 24 days. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to ameliorate the sufferings of farmers in Punjab.

Reminding Kejriwal of his promise to a delegation of farmers in October last that there will be no farmers’ suicides from April 1 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in Punjab, the PCC president said that 14 suicides have taken place in the last 24 days. “Nobody stops you and your party’s government in Punjab from providing relief to farmers which you promised, why are you not doing that?” he asked Kejriwal while wondering why chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders in the state were silent on such a serious issue.

Warring said the previous Congress government had promised loan waivers to farmers and waived loans up to 2 lakh of thousands of farmers and landless labourers to the tune of 6,000 crore. He asked Kejriwal to provide relief to the farmers instead of making fake and false claims and promises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP