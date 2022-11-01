Providing good healthcare Punjab govt’s top priority, says Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to spruce up government healthcare infrastructure across the state for providing state-of-the-art medical treatment and diagnostic services to people. Mann was on a visit to Jagraon and Phagwara for inaugurating maternity and children’s hospitals.

Mann claimed that Punjab will soon emerge as a hub of healthcare and medical education. The CM said that 16 new medical colleges will be constructed in the coming five years thereby enhancing the total tally of medical colleges to 25, which will help in transforming Punjab into a hub of medical education, he added. The chief minister said that efforts are being made to equip the government hospitals with advanced facilities.

“During the run up for elections, we had promised guarantee of quality health care to the people and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause,” said the chief minister, while addressing after dedicating newly built hospital here.

The chief minister further said that along with upgrading the existing government hospitals with latest facilities, due focus was also being laid on opening of new hospitals. Mann said that more such hospitals will be constructed across the state in coming days.

He said that a massive recruitment drive has been launched to fill all the vacant lying government posts in the health department.

The CM also inaugurated a maternity and children’s hospital at the sub-divisional hospital in Phagwara.

He inspected the operation theatre, immunisation ward, out-patient department (OPD) facilities.

Meanwhile, the CM said that the prestigious G-20 summit, scheduled to be held in the holy city of Amritsar in March 2023, will promote Punjab as a preferred destination for business on the international level. The chief minister asserted that the entire process of ongoing procurement and lifting of the paddy crop will be completed within a week. Earlier, members of Guardian of Governance (GoG) wearing black ribbons on the turban and holding black flags raised slogans against Bhagwant Mann in Jagraon. However, they were whisked away from the spot by the security personnel before the arrival of CM. The protest was in the wake of the decision of Punjab Cabinet to scrap the GoG scheme, a flagship programme of former chief minisister Captain Amarinder Singh-led government to hire ex-servicemen to monitor government programmes.

