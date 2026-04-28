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PRTC launches Volvo service on Chandigarh-Bathinda route

Harpal Juneja, chairman, PRTC, said, “This will provide a luxury yet affordable travel option to people in the Malwa region commuting to Chandigarh. We are also planning to introduce similar services on other routes.”

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:54 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has launched its intra-state Volvo bus service, providing a significant relief for local travellers. The service debuted on the Chandigarh–Bathinda route.

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has launched its intra-state Volvo bus service, providing a significant relief for local travellers. The service debuted on the Chandigarh–Bathinda route. (HT Photo)

For over a decade, private operators have dominated this route. Until now, PRTC limited its Volvo service to Delhi ISBT and the airport.

Confirming the development, Amanvir Singh Tiwana, general manager, PRTC, said, “We have started a Volvo bus service on the Chandigarh-Bathinda route. So far, we have introduced only one Volvo bus, but the number may increase in the coming days.”

He said the one-way fare for the Chandigarh–Bathinda Volvo bus has been fixed at 675, which is lower than what private operators are currently charging. “This route was chosen because we already had the permit. Besides, there is high demand for Volvo bus services on this route, which we have taken into consideration,” Tiwana said.

At present, luxury bus services in Punjab have largely been provided by private transport companies, while the PRTC has been operating regular and HVAC (air-conditioned but not premium) buses within the state. In the absence of government-run Volvo services, private operators have enjoyed substantial profits over the years, particularly on the high-demand Chandigarh–Bathinda route.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PRTC launches Volvo service on Chandigarh-Bathinda route
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PRTC launches Volvo service on Chandigarh-Bathinda route
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