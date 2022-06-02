Pruning of Moose Wala’s security: Will your coffers be filled now, mother asks govt

Slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s move of pruning his son’s security cover and asked whether the Punjab’s coffers will be filled now.

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

In a video which was made at the Moose Wala’s residence in Mansa before his cremation on Tuesday, singer’s mother Charan Kaur could be heard saying that she wanted to give a message to the government that “you are losing diamonds”.

“How did it matter with the (deployment of) four persons with our son? Will your coffers be filled now? Fill your coffers,” said Kaur. Four Punjab Police commandos were earlier deployed with Moose Wala. But he was left with two commandos after the state police withdrew two from his security cover.

However, Moose Wala neither took the remaining two commandos with him nor his bullet-proof vehicle on Sunday.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis.

Wailing Kaur even called murders by the gangsters as an act of cowardice and asked them to stop killing people. Killing people is not bravery, she told gangsters, adding that it is an act of cowardice.

“Stop all this. Do not destroy Punjab,” she said. In the same heart-wrenching video, Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh also questioned the state government over the alleged release of details pertaining to the withdrawal of security on social media. “You did it but my home is destroyed,” he said while referring to the murder of his son.

