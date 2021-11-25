PSEB board exams from Dec 13: Students of Ludhiana govt schools yet to get NCERT textbooks

Even as the Punjab School Education Board has announced the start of the first-term board exams from December 13, students of some government schools are yet to receive their NCERT textbooks.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, general) Rahul Chaba and members of Sikhya Sudhar Committee had pulled up officials of the district education department last month for not providing textbooks to all students enrolled with government schools in the district. The ADC had asked district education officer Lakhvir Singh Samra to provide books all students and submit a report on the same in the next meeting.

The education department on Wednesday sought details of students who are yet to receive textbooks from the schools. A teacher privy to the issue, said, “The exams are nearing and students don’t have books, and then we expect them to excel.”

Another teacher shared, “A senior official from the department called the principal and assured that the required books will be sent. Since the DEO is supposed to submit his reply to the ADC in the next meeting, which will be held soon, efforts are finally being made to save the department’s skin.” Due to the delay in receiving the books, many students were left with no other option but to buy subject guides, days ahead of their final board exams.

As per the latest order of the PSEB, students of Classes 8, 10 and 12 will have their board centres in their own school. Earlier, board students of upper primary classes used to appear in other schools. The exam will be held in two sessions of 50 marks each. Both Class 10 and 12 students will take the Punjabi exam on December 13.

Class 10 students will appear for exams on consecutive days as English exam is scheduled on December 14 followed by Hindi/Urdu on December 15, mathematics on December 16, science on December 17 and SST on December 18. For the first time, students will get objective type question papers in their board exams.