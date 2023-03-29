PSEB Class 10 exams: Five days on, Ludhiana school owner continues to evade police

Owner of a private school is on run after 26 students of Class 10 could not write their Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) exam of Punjabi A subject on March 24 since the institution did not register the students in the official database and deposit the board, and examination fee.

As many as 26 Class 10 students came to know only minutes before their first PSEB Class 10 exam on March 24 that they could not write the paper. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the owner of Sri Guru Hargobind Public School in Kaunke Kalan village of Jagraon is yet to appear before the police.

An inquiry was ordered by the senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains on a complaint filed by parents of the students.

Following the order,the inquiry was initiated by the deputy superintendent of police(DSP headquarters, Jagraon) who stated that neither the accused has been able to provide any legal document nor has he appeared before the police.

The teams had visited the school and the residence of the accused to conduct an investigation but returned empty-handed.

The DSP added that the investigation team will initiate legal proceedings against him.

The 26 Class 10 students came to know only minutes before their exam that they could not write the paper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon reaching the examination centre on March 24 for their first exam, the students were not let in and were told that their roll numbers are fake.

The school officials allegedly did not inform the students and parents about the issue over exam fee between the school and PSEB. Further giving out details, the DSP added that the students were provided with fake roll numbers written on a slip.

The students were not able to appear for their second exam of English subject on March 27 as well. MLA Jagraon, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke had also reached the examination centre.

District education officer Harjit Singh stated that the department has taken notice of the situation and has written to the PSEB for action against the responsible authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that as per the laid process, the Sri Guru Hargobind Public School was required to register the students in the official database and deposit the board, and examination fee.But in this case, the procedure was not followed, he added.