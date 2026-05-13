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PSEB Class 12 results: 3 students share top spot with perfect score

PSEB announced Class 12 results with a 91.46% pass rate, led by girls at 94.73%. Amritsar topped districts; detailed results are online.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 03:48 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday announced the Class 12 results for the 2025-26 academic session, revealing an overall pass percentage of 91.46%, an improvement from the 91% recorded last year.

Supneet Kaur of Gurukul Academy Public Senior Secondary School, Mansa, representing the science stream, secured the first rank. She was joined at the top by humanities students Suhani Chauhan of BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, and Vanit Johar of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. All three scored a perfect 500 out of 500 marks.

Of the 2,65,417 candidates who appeared for the examination, 2,42,755 students passed, while 5,109 students failed and 17,495 received compartments.

Girls dominated the merit list and outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.73% against 88.52%. All six transgender candidates who sat for the exams passed, maintaining a 100% success rate for the category.

The state merit list was topped by three students who achieved perfect scores of 500 out of 500 marks.

Supneet Kaur of Gurukul Academy Public Senior Secondary School, Mansa, representing the science stream, secured the first rank. She was joined at the top by humanities students Suhani Chauhan of BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, and Vanit Johar of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PSEB Class 12 results: 3 students share top spot with perfect score
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PSEB Class 12 results: 3 students share top spot with perfect score
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