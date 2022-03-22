PSEB class 5 final board exams begin on Tuesday

: The second-term final board exams of class 5 students of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will begin today.

Due to COVID-19, both PSEB and CBSE had decided to hold the final exams in two terms. The first term final exams were conducted in December last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two-hour exams will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and students will get 15 minutes extra to read the paper. The students will appear for the board exams in their own schools.

While students will appear for Environment Studies on Tuesday, they will take the second language exam of Punjabi, Hindi or Urdu exams on Wednesday. English exam will be on Friday, while Mathematics examination will be conducted on next Monday.

The first language, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu exam, is scheduled on March 30 and the students will take the exam of “Welcome Life” on April 1.

The schools have been allowed to conduct the practical exams from April 2 to April 5 as per their convenience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to PSEB officials, the question papers would be set from 50% syllabus and would contain both objective and subjective questions.

Earlier, the class 5 board exams for the second term were scheduled for March 15 but they were postponed due to “administrative reasons”.

Controller examination, PSEB, Janak Raj Mehrok released an order dated March 14, stating that the exams will commence on March 22 and the fresh date sheet was released.

The class 8 and 10 students will take their second-term final board exams next month and exams for grade 12 students will be held from May 7 to May 12.

The exams will be held offline. The results of the board exams will be released on the basis of average marks in both the terms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}