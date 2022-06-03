PSEB class 8 exams: Barnala boy tops with 100% marks

Manpreet Singh from Barnala has topped the class 8 Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams in the state, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Manpreet is a resident of Gumti village in the district and is studying in a government middle school in his village. He has scored 600 out of 600 marks. The second position was bagged by Himani Sethi from SAV Jain Day Boarding school in Hoshiarpur, who scored 596 out of 600 marks.

Karmanpreet Kaur of Ambar Public Senior Secondary School, Nawan Tanel in Amritsar district was declared third with 596 marks.

Manpreet’s mother, who earns her living by doing stitching work, expressed happiness over her son’s achievement. Manpreet, whose father died in 2014, wants to be an IAS officer.

Daughter of a private company manager and a working mother, Himani said she never needed private tuitions and studied by herself. She had topped in internal exams as well.

Karmanpreet, who is the daughter of a small farmer, wants to be a lawyer.

“My teachers and parents collectively played a role in my success,” she said.

Overall results

As per the results announced by the board, the pass percentage is 98.25% as out of the total 3,07,942 students who took the exams, 3,02,558 have passed.

Keeping up with the trend, this year too, girls outscored the boys with an average pass percentage of 98.70%. Boys scored 97.86%. All the nine students from the transgender community cleared the exams.

Pathankot district topped the state by securing 99.36%, followed by Kapurthala with 99.16% and Hoshiarpur with 99.02%. Sangrur district was the last with 96.76%.

Board chairperson Yog Raj Sharma said the education board will reconduct the exams for those students who have failed the examinations.

“However, those who failed will be promoted to ninth class on the provisional basis. If the students cleared the supplementary exam, their result will be declared as promoted while the remaining will again get ‘not promoted’ on their marksheets,” he said.

The detailed marksheets and results will be uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on Friday at 10am.

