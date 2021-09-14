Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PSEB question papers leaked on YouTube for second day in row
chandigarh news

PSEB question papers leaked on YouTube for second day in row

Anti-cheating teachers’ front has taken up the matter of leakage of PSEB question papers on TouTube with the chief minister
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The YouTube channel also uploaded question papers of PSEB exams scheduled for September 16.

Question papers of the ongoing Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) mid-term examination from Classes 6 to 12 were leaked on a YouTube channel for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. However, the board didn’t cancel the examination. In the evening on Tuesday, the YouTube channel also uploaded question papers of exams scheduled for September 16.

On Tuesday, the anti-cheating teachers’ front took up the matter and filed a written complaint with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, chief secretary (education) and district education officer (DEO). Sukhdarshan Singh, president of the front, said despite the information shared with the department, no action was taken on Monday following which they filed a written complaint seeking investigation.

The mid-term exams are also aimed at preparing the students of classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 for the National Achievement Survey (NAS).

Among the question papers leaked on the YouTube channel named Virdi Blog are social studies (Class 8), science (Class 7), mathematics (Class 9) and Punjabi (Class 12). On Monday, questions papers of mathematics (Class 8), Hindi (Class 9) and science and mathematics (Class 10) were leaked on the same YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

The education department officers are tight lipped over the issue.

Fake letter about new question paper

A fake letter claiming that a new question paper will be sent through email to the schools 30 minutes before the examination had landed in many schools on Monday. In the letter, the schools were advised to make Xerox copies of the question paper and distribute among the students.

After waiting for the new question paper, school authorities contacted the officials concerned and found that no such letter was issued by the department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Defence awardees’ monthly allowance hiked by 80 per cent

SKM giving political twist to my appeal for lifting sit-ins unfortunate: Capt Amarinder

Never too late to discover life and your true calling

Father, 3 children charred to death in fire at Chamba village in Himachal
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP