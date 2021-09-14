PSEB question papers leaked on YouTube for second day in row

Question papers of the ongoing Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) mid-term examination from Classes 6 to 12 were leaked on a YouTube channel for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. However, the board didn’t cancel the examination. In the evening on Tuesday, the YouTube channel also uploaded question papers of exams scheduled for September 16.

On Tuesday, the anti-cheating teachers’ front took up the matter and filed a written complaint with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, chief secretary (education) and district education officer (DEO). Sukhdarshan Singh, president of the front, said despite the information shared with the department, no action was taken on Monday following which they filed a written complaint seeking investigation.

The mid-term exams are also aimed at preparing the students of classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 for the National Achievement Survey (NAS).

Among the question papers leaked on the YouTube channel named Virdi Blog are social studies (Class 8), science (Class 7), mathematics (Class 9) and Punjabi (Class 12). On Monday, questions papers of mathematics (Class 8), Hindi (Class 9) and science and mathematics (Class 10) were leaked on the same YouTube channel.

The education department officers are tight lipped over the issue.

Fake letter about new question paper

A fake letter claiming that a new question paper will be sent through email to the schools 30 minutes before the examination had landed in many schools on Monday. In the letter, the schools were advised to make Xerox copies of the question paper and distribute among the students.

After waiting for the new question paper, school authorities contacted the officials concerned and found that no such letter was issued by the department.