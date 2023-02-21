PSEB: A nervy first for Class 12 students as final exams commence

The latest batch of Class 12 Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) students appeared in the board exam for the first time, having skipped the Class 10 exams in 2021, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams being held at as many as 260 centres across the district commenced on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 37,833 including 2,312 students studying through distance learning were issued admit cards and were eligible for the first exams — Punjabi and the history and culture of Punjab. As per the new arrangements, students set to appear for the exams their own school had been shifted to nearby centres, while invigilators were deputed in their home centres.

While superintendent and deputy superintendents were deployed by the board, the district education department also deputed around 1,000 invigilators at various schools as per the requirements.

Undergoing last-minute revisions before appearing in the board examination for the first time, many students shared nervousness ahead of exams.

Rishabh, who appeared for the exam at the Malwa School for Girls, said he felt his learning abilities took a hit in view of the pandemic-induced hiatus, and taking the final examination in the new atmosphere has put him under pressure. He added that the stress levels were relatively low for the Punjabi exam, but the tougher exams including English will be a real challenge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While board examinations for PSEB Classes 8 and 5 students had been restarted in 2020, students of Classes 10 and 12 were promoted in 2020 and 2021 amid Covid-19

Meenali Sharma, a student of RS Model Senior Secondary School who appeared at her centre in GMSSS PAU, said despite the exam being lengthy, she found it easy. She added that the question paper was divided into different components and she was confident of a smooth sailing.

Teachers entrusted with conducting surprise checkings remained on duty and no case of cheating or usage of unfair means by the students were reported at any centre. District education officer (secondary education) Harjit Singh also conducted surprise checks at as many as five schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Education department officials said rough estimates showed over 98% attendance.

Minor hiccup for on-duty staff

Despite having been instructed to upload the data regarding attendance of the on-duty teachers on the board’s online portal, the link remained unavailable.

Sukhdarshan Singh, a teacher at Government School Kotmangal said the board had issued prior information that the link will be made live, but the same wasn’t issued. He said officials concerned should be held responsible for the same.

An education department official not wishing to be named said the online portal was still a new addition to the exams as the centres would earlier submit details regarding the teachers manually.