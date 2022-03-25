PSEB’s Class 5 English exam was easy: Ludhiana students

As many as 48,638 Class 5 students appeared for the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) second-term English examination here on Friday.

While 431 students with special needs took the exam, 861 others were a no show. Simran, who studies at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Cemetery Road, found the final English examination easier than her pre-board examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jyoti, a student of Government Primary School, Moti Nagar, concurred with her saying, “The exam was a breeze. We had covered most questions in class.”

Students who had been unable to clear their first term boards also appeared for their respective examinations.

Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu examinations were postponed to April 2 after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann declared a state holiday to mark the death anniversary of revolutionary leaders Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, who were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail on March 23, 1931.

Students will next appear for their mathematics examination on March 28. Schools have been asked to conduct practical exams between April 2 and April 5.

The Punjab board Class 10 examination are to be held between April 24 to May 19, while the Class 12 exams will be held between April 22 and May 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}