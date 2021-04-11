PSPCL collected 19,630 crore from online payments last year: CMD

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) collected ₹19,630 crore through 143 lakh digital transactions during 2020-21, its chairman-cum-managing director A Venu Prasad said on Saturday.

In a press statement, Prasad said due to several digital platforms offered by PSPCL, over 75% of the total collection was being received digitally, helping the corporation lead in the digital-collection segment.

He said PSPCL was providing cost-effective, convenient to use and smooth digital bill payment platforms through BHIM, SBI Pay, PNB, HDFC Payzapp, Paytm, PhonePe, Just Dial, Google Pay, Amazon, Umang, etc.

Due to this, citizens had shown remarkable enthusiasm and were now free from long queues at cash counters. Besides, they were saving huge direct and indirect costs, which were earlier being incurred in offline payment.

The CMD added that the citizens’ confidence in effective digital payments was reflected in payments reaching around ₹19,630 crore now from around ₹2,000 crore in 2016-17. The digital transactions had also increased from 43 lakh to 143 lakh in the corresponding period, which was a matter of pride for Punjab, normally considered a farming economy, he added.

Prasad said PSPCL had introduced and implemented host of innovative ideas to meet citizens’ requirements, and made public-service delivery systems responsive and transparent by leveraging technology.