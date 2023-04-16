PSPCL lists measures for farmers to protect harvested wheat from fire

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has listed a slew of measures for farmers to prevent fire incidents in fields and protect their harvested wheat from such mishaps.

PSPCL has asked farmers to be cautious about transformers near or in the fields. (HT File Photo)

The PSPCL issued an advisory in this regard, asking the farmers to be cautious about transformers near or in the fields and also sparks from machines used in the fields.

“Harvester combine should be operated only during day time. Watch out for sparks from parts. The harvester combine must not collide with poles, power lines, and pulls. If there is a spark from a power line, it should be reported immediately to the concerned PSPCL staff of/JE/sub divisional officer. Do not touch the electric line with bamboo or stick,” the advisory reads.

A PSPCL spokesman has also appealed to the farmers to cut one marla of wheat around a transformer beforehand. The 10-meter radius around the transformer in the fields should be made wet so that even if a spark falls, it can prevent fire.

“Don’t set fire to the waste/husk of wheat. No worker should be allowed to smoke beedi/cigarette near wheat. To protect the wheat from fire, keep a watch on the mischievous elements,” the advisory reads further.

The precautionary advisory also stated that the consumers can register their electricity complaints on the helpline numbers 9646106835 and 9646106836 which will be functional 24 hours. Consumers can also register their complaints on WhatsApp number 9646106835.