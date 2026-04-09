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Ludhiana: PSPCL recovers 251 crore from 1.29 lakh consumers in 3 months

With 31,167 defaulters, east circle emerges as biggest pocket from which ₹114.33 crore has been recovered

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:02 am IST
By Komal, Ludhiana
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The PSPCL’s operational wing has recovered a staggering 251.72 crore from 1,29,948 defaulting consumers in the central zone between January and early April, underlining the scale of mounting unpaid electricity dues across Ludhiana and adjoining circles.

The east circle emerged as the biggest defaulter pocket where 31,167 consumers cleared dues worth 114.33 crore. (HT File)

The data shows that the recovery drive covered east, west, sub-urban and Khanna circles, with officials intensifying field operations against pending domestic, commercial and mixed-category consumers.

The east circle emerged as the biggest defaulter pocket where 31,167 consumers cleared dues worth 114.33 crore, followed by the west circle that saw 23,163 defaulters paying 72.81 crore.

The sub-urban circle accounted for 44,167 defaulting accounts, from which 39.42 crore was recovered, while the Khanna circle contributed 25.16 crore from 31,451 defaulters.

Among individual divisions, Focal Point topped the list with 47.66 crore recovered from 10,777 defaulters, followed by Model Town at 28.13 crore, Sunder Nagar at 28.15 crore and the estate division at 27.62 crore.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: PSPCL recovers 251 crore from 1.29 lakh consumers in 3 months
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: PSPCL recovers 251 crore from 1.29 lakh consumers in 3 months
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