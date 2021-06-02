Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
PSPCL suffered 9 cr loss due to storm

By Vishal Rambani
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:55 AM IST
PATIALA

High-velocity winds coupled with rain on Sunday and Monday caused a massive damaged to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) ahead of the paddy season.

PSPCL has suffered loss of 9 crore in terms of damaged equipments, while the sale of power has also been disturbed as many feeders were affected.

While the wind and rain caused damage on Sunday in Mohali, Kharar, Dera Bassi, Bassi Pathana, Sirhind, Amloh, Ropar, Chamkaur Sahib and Rajpura, it caused havoc in the Majha region on Sunday.

Most of the damage was caused as trees got uprooted and fell on electric wires. The 11 KV system was worst affected. A total of 1,145 transformers, 6,323 poles, and 65 km of wires were damaged, besides, 1,359 other electricity supply equipment was affected.

“The total loss is so far has been pegged at 8.9 crore. The PSPCL has worked overtime for last two days and restored almost 98% of the area through back-feeding. The high voltage towers will be installed by Wednesday evening,” said DS Grewal, director (distribution). He said the south and west zone of the PSPCL, which comprises major districts of Malwa, were the worst affected.

