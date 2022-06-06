Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PSPCL imposes fine of 59 lakh on 92 for power theft in Mohali
chandigarh news

PSPCL imposes fine of 59 lakh on 92 for power theft in Mohali

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh said PSPCL teams conducted raids in various sub-divisions of Mohali district and fined people found stealing power
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh appealed to residents to help PSPCL rein in the menace of electricity theft by providing genuine information on WhatsApp number 96461-75770. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a fine of 59.11 lakh on 92 consumers in various parts of Mohali district for power theft and unauthorised usage.

Through a press release, Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh said PSPCL teams conducted raids in various villages under Zirakpur and Banur sub-divisions, where 16 cases of power theft were registered and fine to the tune of 16.67 lakh was imposed.

Through a similar check at Jhampur village and Sector 123 in Mohali sub-division, 29 cases of theft and unauthorised usage were discovered and 21.44 lakh were claimed through fine. “Some electricity meters were found dubious. These were sealed and sent to the lab for further examination,” the minister said.

In Lalru sub-division, 19 cases of electricity theft and 24 cases of unauthorised usage were registered and PSPCL slapped a fine of 21 lakh on the violators.

Singh appealed to residents to help PSPCL rein in the menace of electricity theft by providing genuine information on WhatsApp number 96461-75770. The informant’s identity will not be disclosed.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP