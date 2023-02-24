Psychiatrists’ body raises concerns with Punjab health minister

The representatives of the Association of Psychiatrists (AOP) on Thursday met Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh at his secretariat office in Chandigarh to express their concerns and discuss possible solutions.

The representatives of the Association of Psychiatrists (AOP) on Thursday met Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh at his secretariat office in Chandigarh to express their concerns and discuss possible solutions. (Getty images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a first-of-its-kind meeting by a health minister, director of health services (DHS) Ranjit Singh was also present.

During the meet, Balbir Singh agreed that there was an urgent need to reform the existing mental health policy of the state and that the private psychiatrist cannot be ignored as clearly, they not only outnumber the government sector, but the patients are also more likely to visit the private sector as far as mental health issues are concerned due to the social stigma against mental illnesses persisting in the society.

Welcoming the move, the AOP representatives expressed their grievances and pending issues to which the health minister and DHS assured of immediate attention and resolution.

During the meet, it was also explained how the private sector psychiatrists are a necessary part of the government’s endeavour to move towards an illicit drug-free state. It was demanded that outpatient based de-addiction centres be allowed to function as per the Punjab government’s decision in the year 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The issue of non-implementation of the Mental Health Care Act (MHCA) 2017 fully in the state was also raised as it being a central act allows for a simple and effective registration process for any mental health establishment, and fully functional mental health review boards (MHRBs). The act protects the rights of patients against any inhumane treatment by any mental health establishment, which has been a concern for authorities since a long time. Currently, yearly provisional registrations are being issued to hospitals which is not only expensive but unnecessary, the body said.