chandigarh news

PU appoints Roopali Garg as DSW (women)

Roopali Garg, PU’s new DSW (women) (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 03:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday appointed Roopali Garg, a professor at University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), as dean of student welfare (Women).

Garg will replace Meena Sharma, professor, University Business School. The university has also decided that Kashmir Singh, a professor at department of biotechnology, will look after the work of secretary to vice-chancellor, in addition to his own duties with immediate effect, during the leave period of Muneeshwar Joshi.

