PU, BHU study identifies molecules for potential treatment of neurological conditions

A study conducted by the researchers at Panjab University (PU) has identified lead molecules that can be used as the potential treatment for various neurological conditions in humans.

The team of researchers from PU’s biochemistry department and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), headed by professor Rajat Sandhir, conducted the joint study to identify potential molecules that would be used to regulate the Liver X Receptors (LXRs) – a type of protein – which are the sensors for regulating cholesterol metabolism in a cell.

Sandhir, said that the study screened 3,00,000 compounds from the available library of compounds with varied structures and properties, adding, “The approach used by the investigators relied on computer based molecular docking, drug-likeness and brain permeability prediction. In addition, the effectiveness of the compounds was also demonstrated by simulation studies.”

Sonam Deshwal, a Phd student at the biochemistry department, is the first author of the study, which was recently published in the Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

What are LXRs?

LXRs are regulators of cholesterol and lipid metabolism. Their function is altered in brain pathophysiological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease and multiple sclerosis including cancers. LXRs exert an anti-inflammatory effect, which is a major factor involved in pathophysiology of these diseases.

Findings

The study identified molecules that could activate the function of LXRs and can be used as potential drug molecules for the treatment of conditions where their functions are compromised. The identified molecules can reach to the brain via blood as they are blood-brain barrier permeable and therefore, could target brain conditions.

The researchers said these were non-steroidal molecules that could eliminate the side-effects of using steroids to activate LXRs and data suggested that they have properties needed to be used as drug molecules.

Sandhir said the team was currently performing pre-clinical studies to validate the findings.

“The findings from the study have provided lead molecules that may potentially provide novel non-steroidal LXRs modulators to ameliorate neurodegenerative conditions involving altered lipid homeostasis. It is also likely that some of these LXR modulators may be effective in other conditions wherein LXRs may be compromised,” the research paper states.

