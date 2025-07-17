PU Chandigarh: Shift in-charges to guard gates, key spots

The Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday has promoted 10 security guards to the rank of Shift Incharge. The move by the PU aims at enhancing on campus security. Vikram Singh, the chief of university security (CUS), said that these shift incharges will be stationed at the security gates and at critical points of the campus. Three of the 10 promoted guards are women. PU has recently recruited over 50 new security guards which also include ex-servicemen. (HT File)

The decision to appoint an in-charge for each gate comes just a month after June 11, when videos of a brawl between two groups at Gate Number 2 had gone viral. It was seen in the video that two security guards were present at the time when students and former students of the varsity were seen beating up each other with lathis and other weapons. PU had written to the police to take action against the accused. An inquiry was also conducted against the guards present at the spot for allegedly not doing enough to intervene. The decision to appoint in-charges at each gate aims to prevent such incidents.

PU has recently recruited over 50 new security guards which also include ex-servicemen. The promotions have been announced following the higher number of security guards on campus. CUS Singh, said, “The move to appoint in-charges will lead to better coordination and enforcement at PU gates. Further, three lady security guards have also been promoted and they will be stationed in and around girls hostels for added security.”

Singh confirmed that this is not the first time that promotion to shift incharge rank has been done for PU security guards. However, it was reported that in recent years there were no shift in charges among the PU security roster.

After the incidents that transpired last year, including mismanaged college fests, student protests going out of control and the murder of a student in PU, the varsity has strengthened PU’s security wing with the appointment of a faculty incharge. Further, a former Punjab police officer and another faculty member have also been given advisory roles to bolster campus security. The university also plans to roll out initiatives like allowing entry only to vehicles with stickers to keep outsiders from entering into the campus.