PU colleges can call students back as per Covid guidelines

Panjab University (PU) has told its affiliated and constituent colleges that they may invite students, both national and international, as per the prevailing guidelines and protocols issued by the Central and state governments for the current session.

An official communication was recently issued by the university to the heads of affiliated and constituent colleges of the university. According to the communication issued to colleges, various representations were received by the university from colleges and students regarding the mode of teaching for the current session.

“The competent authority after considering various representations of colleges and students on the mode of teaching for the current session has decided that colleges may invite students for teaching (national and international) as per the prevailing guidelines and SOPs of Covid-19 issued by the Central and state governments for the academic session 2021-22,” reads the communication issued to colleges.

It also states that the directions issued by the respective higher education department from time to time will also be followed for the current session. Meanwhile, the university is yet to take any decision for the further reopening of the campus (Chandigarh) for students.