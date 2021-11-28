Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU colleges can call students back as per Covid guidelines
chandigarh news

PU colleges can call students back as per Covid guidelines

PU, Chandigarh, has told its affiliated and constituent colleges that they may invite students as per the prevailing Covid guidelines and protocols issued by the Central and state governments
PU is yet to take any decision for the further reopening of the Chandigarh campus for students. (HT File Photo)
PU is yet to take any decision for the further reopening of the Chandigarh campus for students. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) has told its affiliated and constituent colleges that they may invite students, both national and international, as per the prevailing guidelines and protocols issued by the Central and state governments for the current session.

An official communication was recently issued by the university to the heads of affiliated and constituent colleges of the university. According to the communication issued to colleges, various representations were received by the university from colleges and students regarding the mode of teaching for the current session.

“The competent authority after considering various representations of colleges and students on the mode of teaching for the current session has decided that colleges may invite students for teaching (national and international) as per the prevailing guidelines and SOPs of Covid-19 issued by the Central and state governments for the academic session 2021-22,” reads the communication issued to colleges.

It also states that the directions issued by the respective higher education department from time to time will also be followed for the current session. Meanwhile, the university is yet to take any decision for the further reopening of the campus (Chandigarh) for students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out