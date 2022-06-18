PU committees to collect data from departments ahead of NAAC visit

: With Panjab University (PU) yet to submit a self-study report (SSR) to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the university has now formed committees that will work on data collection from departments.

This was decided in a meeting that was held on Wednesday regarding the forthcoming round of the NAAC accreditation. The university is facing problems in compiling the SSR, which is mandatory for NAAC accreditation, as the data collection from departments drags on. The committees formed will have seven members and they will visit the departments.

A university official said that these committees will be spending time in the departments to ensure that data is uploaded. “We are trying that we have all the data with us before we submit the SSR,” the official said.

The committees will start department visits from this week as efforts are underway to collect the data as soon as possible. During the last visit, which was held in 2015, NAAC had given the university an A-grade with a comprehensive score of 3.35 out of four. The current NAAC accreditation of PU is expiring on June 24.

The university is also trying that various policy documents, as per the decision of the senate, be also made a part of the self-study report. As per the report placed before the senate, it was outlined that the documents like research, incubation and start-up and IT policy, the policy on gender equity, annual gender sensitisation and code of conduct must be part of the self-study report.

According to the procedure laid down by NAAC, Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA) is to be submitted prior to the submission of the SSR. The IIQA is a process that ascertains whether an institution is “accreditation ready” or not. The SSR is submitted 45 days from IIQA acceptance.

UIAMS may be allowed to run PhD independently

The university is also mulling over allowing the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) to run PhD courses independently from the next academic session.

The university has constituted a panel to consider the matter and recommendations. The UIAMS may be allowed to run independent PhD courses in applied management and sectoral domains.

Currently, the department runs PhD jointly with University Business School (UBS).

