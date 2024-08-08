PU elections: Police to take strict action against offending parties

An all party meeting was held at Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday by dean students welfare (DSW) with representatives of all student parties and police officials. UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur was present to address the students before the elections. Regarding the entry of politicians into the campus, the officials have made it clear that any political meetings of the party cannot be held on the PU campus. (HT file photo)

While some spats between members of various student parties are common, especially as the election dates come closer, the police has cautioned that action will be taken against the student parties involved in clashes.

As per police officials, when an FIR is registered for such offences, party office-bearers like president and general secretary of the party will also be considered as accused in the report. One of the students present for the meeting, Rajat Puri of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said this is the first time such a decision has been taken but it is needed to ensure peace in the campus during the elections.

Regarding the entry of politicians into the campus, the officials have made it clear that any political meetings of the party cannot be held on the PU campus. In case any party brings politicians from its parent political party, action will be taken against its president and secretary.

Other instructions which are issued every year were also shared, including cautioning of students against defacement, entry of outsiders into PU hostels and campus, use of vehicles in any rallies inside PU, and ban on any type of weapons inside the campus, including licensed weapons. Students have been asked to carry their ID cards with them as checking will also be heightened, especially around entry gates.