PU exam cancelled after being held at centre day before schedule

Panjab University (PU) has cancelled a BA/BCom Bachelor of Laws (LLB) sixth semester exam held on July 16, after the examination for the same paper was held a day before the scheduled date at one of the examination centres in Punjab.

The interpretation of statutes and principles of legislation exam scheduled for July 16, was instead held on July 15 at a centre in Jalalabad, Punjab, before being held again on the next day at the remaining centres.

The university, however, had to cancel the examination after the matter came to light.

What happened?

It was learnt that the university had earlier scheduled this paper for July 15, but rescheduled it for July 16. However, the examination centre in Jalalabad went ahead with the unchanged schedule, resulting in the slip-up.

The varsity then wrote to University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) on July 18, conveying that the paper held on July 16 has been cancelled due to administrative reasons and proposed July 23 as a new date for the re-examination.

Students oppose re-exam

UILS students, however, on Tuesday submitted a representation to PU’s controller of examination (COE), opposing the re-exam on July 23 arguing that they have been on the receiving end of an administrative lapse.

They also argued that several students have already vacated the hostels after the conclusion of the exams, with some even starting their internships. The students later met the COE to discuss the matter.

Archit Garg, a student of UILS, said, “We discussed the matter with authorities and re-exam is expected to be held in August now. We have also submitted an application for strict action against the authorised persons who made the mistake of conducting the exam on July 15.”

UILS director, meanwhile, also wrote to COE on Tuesday stating that the examination be rescheduled with the consent of students.

Re-exam as per students’ convenience

Speaking on the issue, CoE Jagat Bhushan said, “We are concerned about the students. We have received their representation that will be evaluated. We have no option except re-examination, but that will be held as per the convenience of the students.”

Varsity officials also revealed that action may be taken against the superintendent of the Jalalabad examination centre.

