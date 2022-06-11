PU fashion show celebrates seasons, sundaes, sustainability

Mouth-watering sundaes, bright summer, sombre autumn, ancient Aboriginal art, and mental health: this eclectic clutch of words describes some of the themes showcased at the Annual Design Collection and Trunk Display Show put up at the Panjab University Law Auditorium on Friday.

The show, ‘Shears and Ruban’ is the culmination of six semesters worth of hard work by BSc students at the University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development. Assistant professor Prabhdip Brar, coordinator of the avant-garde show, says, “Fifteen students walked the ramp, while 20 others set up a trunk display, where they showcased their garments, outside the venue. The event allows graduating BSc students to exhibit their work before moving on to MSc coursework.”

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar was the chief guest, and entrepreneur and lifestyle designer Shalini Kahlon was the guest of honour. Students were awarded for their ingenuity and creativity at the show with Sarika taking home the best display award, and Ruksar the most creative display award.

Arushi won the special collection award, and Malyca, the most conscious collection award. Yashika’s collection was declared most daring, Jashandeep Singh’s most commercial and Pinky Yadav’s collection was most ‘avant-garde’. The best-styled collection award went to Ishdeep Singh, while Simran Dang won the best design collection award.

Playing with summer shades of pink and purple, frills and ruffles Arushi’s collection was inspired by the quintessential sundae ice-cream, while the red, yellows and oranges in Aditi’s collection were a tribute to the warmth of autumn.

Simran and Malyca made a case for sustainable fashion using natural dyes and upcycled denim. Artist-cum-designer Simran said, “My collection is inspired by Australian folk art, the designs are inspired by the motifs used in aborigines’ paintings. My designs depict a story. I have used natural dyes derived from madder, indigo, marigold and pomegranate.”

Two students Yashika and Jashandeep shone the spotlight on mental health issues through their work. Yashika, has merged her two passions, designing and writing, in her collection. She says, “I’ve been dealing with depression and anxiety for a long time. I have printed thoughts that cloud a person’s mind while going through an emotionally difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Jashandeep says, “I’ve focussed on healing after going through depression. I wanted to tell people that the period will not last forever and healing is possible. I have shown the process of moving from darkness to light through contrasting colours.”

The event was held under the guidance of chairperson Anu Gupta.