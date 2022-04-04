PU forms panel to implement reservation in promotions for non-teaching staff

With Panjab University (PU) senate giving the nod to adopt the policy on reservation in promotion for non-teaching staff in its last meeting, the varsity has now formed a committee to examine the matter.

The eight-member panel, headed by dean university instruction (DUI), is expected to meet in coming days. The panel has been tasked to collect the quantifiable data for the implementation of reservation in promotion, which is pending at the varsity.

The PU senate, in its March 27 meeting, approved the adoption of the policy of reservation in promotion for the non-teaching staff,.The Punjab government last month, informed the university that pending grants for the 2021-22 financial year will lapse if the reservation in promotion was not implemented soon

As per the agenda papers, the panel formed, will also consider views expressed by the members of senate on the matter. The panel will also consider the representation of the general category employees of the University, who have been opposing the move.

Before the March 27 meeting of the PU senate, the Panjab University General Category (welfare) Association (PUGCA) had written to the vice-president of India, opposing the implementation of reservation in promotion.

The employees outlined the university’s failure to collect quantifiable data showing inadequacy of representation of reserved category employees, adding that PU had also failed to address any objections raised over the draft roster.

SC, ST, BC Employees’ Welfare Association Panjab University president Harpreet Singh, said, “We are hopeful that the policy for reservation in promotion will be implemented for the employees. This will also end the issue of release of grants to the University.”

After the senate gave an in-principle approval to adopt the policy, the varsity had written to the Punjab government requesting them to release the pending grant of over ₹7 crore for 2021-22. However, it is learnt that varsity has not received any official response so far.

