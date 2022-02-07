Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU gets 2.36 crore pre-incubation grant
chandigarh news

PU gets 2.36 crore pre-incubation grant

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), the private sector arm of the department of biotechnology, ministry of science and technology, government of India, has sanctioned a pre-incubation grant of ₹2.36 crore to PU
The EYC-PU aims to provide a platform to the youth to fulfil their entrepreneurial dreams. (HT File)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), the private sector arm of the department of biotechnology, ministry of science and technology, government of India, has sanctioned a pre-incubation grant of 2.36 crore to Panjab University.

The council has launched a scheme, E-YUVA (Empowering Youth for Undertaking Innovative Research through Vibrant Acceleration), to empower young innovators across India. This first call under the scheme was officially launched on Republic Day and a total number of 10 E-YUVA Centres (EYCs) have been set up across the country under the same.

Rohit Sharma, chief coordinator of E-YUVA Centre, PU, will be the project investigator. Sharma said that the EYC-PU aims to provide a platform to the youth to fulfil their entrepreneurial dreams. “The selected candidates will receive support in the form of fellowships, pre-incubation facilities, mentoring support and possible liaison with the industry,” he said.

Under this scheme, 250 E-YUVA fellowships will be granted to undergraduate students alone across the country. Twenty-five of these selected student innovators will be selected by and for E-YUVA Centre of PU.

