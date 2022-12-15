PU inks pact for skill development of UG students

Panjab University (PU) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union education ministry’s Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE) to improve employability of students pursuing undergraduate programmes.

Principals of various affiliated colleges of PU were present at the event. Samrath Sharma, a representative of MGNCRE, said the objective of the MoU is to focus on outcome-based learning for UG students.

An interactive session was also held with the principals of affiliated colleges, where the key aspects of the MoU and its implementation were discussed. PU vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar said that the pact is in line with the mandate of National Education Policy 2020. “The focus has to be on skill enhancement, practical training and development of entrepreneurial skills. PU will provide all the support required to undertake the various objectives of the program,” he said.

PU dean university instruction (DUI), Renu Vig; registrar YP Verma; director research and development cell (RDC) Yojna Rawat and dean college development council (DCDC) Anju Suri were present on the occasion.

