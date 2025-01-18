PU inter-college cricket tourney kicks off at SCD College

The Panjab University Inter-College Cricket Competition began on Saturday with an opening ceremony at SCD Government College. Principal Suman Lata inaugurated the three-day event, encouraging participants to embrace the true spirit of sportsmanship. Kamla Lohtia College’s team did not show up, leading to a walkover victory for Sri Aurobindo College. (HT File)

The tournament’s first match saw a dominant performance by the SCD Government College team against Gurusar Sudhar College. Batting first, the SCD team set an impressive target of 210 runs. Their bowlers then delivered a stellar performance, restricting Gurusar Sudhar College to just 46 runs, securing a resounding victory by 164 runs.

Meanwhile, the second scheduled match between Sri Aurobindo College and Kamla Lohtia College took an unexpected turn. Kamla Lohtia College’s team did not show up, leading to a walkover victory for Sri Aurobindo College.

This year’s tournament features a massive lineup of 27 teams from across Punjab and Chandigarh, promising an action-packed series of matches. Teams from colleges including GGD SD College sector-32, Chandigarh; RSD College, Ferozepur; SUSPUCC Guru Har Sahai; PUCC Mohkam Khan Wala; GN College, Moga; GN College, Ferozepur; GN Khalsa College, Abohar; DAV College, Abohar; BKS College Muhar; Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Malerkotla; DAV College, Malout; GGSDAV College, Jalalabad; AS College, Khanna; PU campus, Chandigarh; SGGS College, sector 26, Chandigarh; Arya College, Ludhiana; GHG Khalsa College, Sudhar; SCD Government College; KLSD College, Ludhiana; Sri Aurbindo College; CCET, Sector-26, Chandigarh; SPN College, Mukerian; GGN Khalsa College, Ludhiana; Government College, Hoshiarpur; PG Government College, Sector-11, Chandigarh; Government College of commerce-50, Chandigarh; PGGC Sector-46, Chandigarh and DAV College Sector-10, Chandigarh, are competing to claim the championship title.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by notable faculty members, including head of the Physical Education Department Kulwant Singh, cricket in-charge Satnam Singh, Amarpreet Kaur, and other staff members.

The stage is set for an intense competition as these teams vie for cricketing glory, showcasing talent, teamwork, and the spirit of the game over the next two days.