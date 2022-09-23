PU invites applications to fill vacant MTech seats

Panjab University (PU) has invited applications to fill vacant master of technology seats at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET).

Candidates can send their applications by October 3 to pgadmissionuiet@gmail.com. First preference will be given to GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering)-qualified candidates on the basis if their score, followed by those who have qualified the postgraduate common entrance test (CET-PG) on the basis of their rank and percentage secured in their bachelor’s courses.

The admission form is available on the UIET website. The University Business School will also hold counselling-cum-admission sessions for admission to master of commerce (Honours) and masters of business administration for the 2022-23 session.