PU math professor IBS Passi passes away

Former dean of university instructions (DUI) and professor emeritus of the department of mathematics at Panjab University, IBS Passi, passed away on Saturday. PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar condoled his demise: “With his passing away, PU has lost a stalwart and noted mathematician. Passi was an academic par excellence.”

Passi was a recipient of the Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Award and Mahalanobis Award of Indian National Science Academy. A senator of IISER, Passi is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chhatbir zoo’s wildlife week kicks off with cycle rally

Mohali The wildlife week celebrations began at Chhatbir Zoo with a cycle rally on Saturday. The zoo collaborated with various cycling clubs from the tricity for the “Ride for the Wild” rally. More than 300 cyclists participated in the event to spread awareness on wildlife conservation. A webinar was also organised in collaboration with the department of zoology, Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana. The webinar series will continue everyday till October 8.

Wildlife week inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, UT, inaugurated the wildlife week at Sukhna Lake by waving a green flag to a colourful group of 100 schoolchildren dressed up as birds and animals. The children walked along the lake carrying placards about animal rights. Students also presented a “jungle dance”.

DLSA holds walkathon to spread legal awareness

Mohali The District Legal Services Authority organised a walkathon in Mohali on Saturday to spread awareness about free legal services. Around 150 people, including judicial officers, panel lawyers, para-legal volunteers, employees, social workers and residents participated in the walkathon. Similar events were also organised in Kharar and Dera Bassi. The “Pan India Awareness and Outreach Programme” will continue in the district from October 2 to November 14.

Private school teachers honoured at Chandigarh University

Mohali Chandigarh University organised Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab (FAP) National Awards 2021 on Saturday to honour teachers of private schools. The award ceremony, hosted at the varsity’s Gharuan campus, was presided over by Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, minister of transport, Punjab. As many as 415 teachers were honoured on Day 1. Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu appreciated private schools’ contribution to society’s upliftment.

Couples resolve matrimonial disputes at police camp

Chandigarh A special mega camp was organised at Women Police Station, Sector 17, on Saturday to resolve matrimonial issues. More than 30 couples attended the special drive organised due to delay in counsellings sessions amid the pandemic. Plants were given to the 20 couples who settled the disputes amicably.

PU holds lecture on protecting kids from sexual abuse

Chandigarh The Centre for Police Administration, Panjab University, organised a lecture on “Role of police in protecting children from sexual offences” on Saturday. Former Haryana DGP KP Singh said police should be very careful while recording statements of the child after a crime was reported, while ensuring the presence of a parent or guardian, whom the child trusts. Centre’s chairperson Anil Monga said several studies revealed that most sex offenders were known to the child.

Harnoor’s ton powers Chandigarh U-19 lads’ win

Chandigarh Led by a magnificent knock of unbeaten 110 runs from Harnoor Singh, Chandigarh thrashed Maharashtra by seven wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Under-19) league match played at Jamia Millia Islamia Ground, New Delhi on Saturday. Chandigarh gathered four points from this win.

Aaradhana stars in Chandigarh U-19 eves’ win

Chandigarh Buoyed by Bisht’s all-round performance, Chandigarh registered a 28-run win over Rajasthan in the Inter-State women’s U-19 cricket tournament match at Surat on Saturday. This was Chandigarh’s first win after the first two washed out games. Unbeaten Aaradhana Bisht (90) and Palak Rana (51) helped Chandigarh to pile up a decent total of 227 for two in stipulated 50 overs.

Punjab U-19 eves log win

Chandigarh Punjab beat Himachal Pradesh by 70 runs through VJD method in their league match played in the Inter-State women’s U-19 cricket tournament match in Jaipur on Saturday. Batting first Punjab scored 190 for seven in 50 overs with Aishmine Kaur scoring 43 runs. Rain interrupted the game. Replying, Himachal Pradesh scored 68 for 6 in 38 overs.

Gandhi Jayanti celebrations

Panjab University

Chandigarh As part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at Panjab University, a cleanliness drive was organised by the NSS unit at University Institute of Engineering and Technology on Saturday. Institute of Educational Technology and vocational education department held an online event on “In a gentle way you can shake the world”. The department of Gandhian and Peace Studies, in collaboration with PU Alumni Association, Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies and department of art history and visual arts, organised a lecture by Anamik Shah, former vice-chancellor, Gujrat Vidyapith, Ahmedabad.

MCM DAV College for Women

Chandigarh MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with a host of activities on Saturday. The NSS units of the college organised a cleanliness drive. The department of Sanskrit and character building committee conducted best out of waste, slogan writing and bookmark-making competitions. Principal Nisha Bhargava recited a self-composed poem on the Father of the Nation.

North Zone Chandigarh Deaf Society

Chandigarh North Zone Chandigarh Deaf Society celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on Saturday. Additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain spoke on changing society’s mindset towards the hearing impaired.

Musical tribute to Gandhi

Chandigarh UT department of cultural affairs, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi, presented a musical tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday. Artistes presented melodious and calming bhajans at the Sector-17 Underpass.