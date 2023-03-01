PU may allow students to pursue 2 academic programmes simultaneously

Panjab University (PU) may allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously from the next session, as the university is in the process to adopt the relevant guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) issued last year.

Panjab University (PU) may allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously from the next session, as the university is in the process to adopt the relevant guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) issued last year. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university has constituted a panel to consider the guidelines issued by the UGC. The panel after deliberating on the guidelines will make recommendations to the university syndicate, the executive body, for adoption.

The PU panel held its first meeting on Wednesday and deliberated on the guidelines issued by the UGC. It is learnt that the panel may go for some changes in the guidelines and will hold another meeting to prepare the draft. The university has to make some changes in its regulations to adopt these guidelines.

No other major university in the region is allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously so far and it is said that PU may be the first one to do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The guidelines were issued to allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously in line with the objectives envisaged by the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). However, the guidelines are applicable only to the students pursuing academic programmes other than PhD programmes.

“Based on the guidelines, the universities can devise mechanisms through their statutory bodies for allowing their students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously,” the UGC has said while notifying the guidelines.

What are the guidelines?

According to the guidelines, a student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the timings of the other programme.

A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode and another in open and distance learning (ODL)/online mode; or up to two ODL/online programmes simultaneously. The guidelines further state that the degree or diploma programmes under ODL/online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognised by UGC/statutory council/Government of India for running such programmes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Degree or diploma programmes under the guidelines will be governed by the regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON