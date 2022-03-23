Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PU non-teaching staff protests over non-implementation of revised pay scales

A week after writing to PU vice-chancellor seeking implementation of revised pay scales under sixth pay commission, members of non-teaching staff held a protest at PU campus
PU’s non-teaching staff members staging a protest over the non-implementation of revised pay scales. (HT File)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Members of non-teaching staff at Panjab University (PU) held a protest at the varsity campus on Tuesday over the non-implementation of sixth pay commission.

This comes a week after Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) last wrote to vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, requesting him to resolve the matter of pending implementation.

They had pressed for the matter to be resolved within seven days by getting the necessary approval for the release of the benefits in the forthcoming meeting of the senate, adding that they would otherwise stage a peaceful protest.

Dozens of the staff members gathered outside the v-c office, raising slogans against the varsity., PUSA president Honey Thakur said, “We have given time to the University but they did not address our concern. the sixth pay commission has been implemented in Punjab and also in various universities of the state. If it is not implemented for us, we will intensify our protest in future.”

While considering the matter, the board of finance (BoF) in its last meeting decided to constitute a committee to examine the financial implications of the implementation of the revised pay scales and follow up with the government of Punjab as well as ministry of education for release of additional grants to pay the arrears and enhance annual salary.

