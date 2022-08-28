PU panel for handing Gandhi Bhawan conservation project to external agency
With Panjab University yet to initiate conservation work at the iconic Gandhi Bhawan, a varsity panel has recommended that the project be entrusted to an external agency.
The matter was brought before PU’s building committee after Getty Foundation, the organisation that is funding conservation efforts, wrote to the university asking them to entrust its primary consultant, Dronah, with processing tenders and executing the project. Previously, nothing had come of the tendering process initiated by the university.
Terms and conditions
The panel recommended that the project be given to Dronah, as recommended by the funding agency, but with certain conditions. The panel also observed that since Dronah is an external agency, the varsity rules will not be binding on it.
The conditions laid out for the agency include that the detailed notice inviting tenders be shared with PU beforehand, and the eligibility conditions for bidders be framed to inculcate healthy competition.
It stipulated that the defect liability period for the work be seven to eight years. The panel also constituted a committee that will look into the tenders floated, and finalisation of the same.
Conservation plan
The US-based foundation has provided a ₹1.4-crore grant to the department of Gandhian and peace studies for the conservation project. The varsity, which has prepared a conservation management plan for the iconic building, was the recipient of Getty Foundation’s 2015 ‘keeping it modern’ grant.
The implementation grant was awarded in 2020 to PU with a one-year deadline. This was the second such grant from the foundation, which had earlier given the varsity ₹87 lakh for the Bhawan’s conservation management plan.
It is expected that conservation work will take place as per the plan chalked out by the varsity.
The first phase of the project will see the refurbishment of Gandhi Bhawan’s reflecting pool, after which the focus will shift to the outer panels and roof.
The conservation plan was decided after extensive background research, testing of materials, and technical analysis by a team of experts and organisations, including Dronah and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
