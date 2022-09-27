PU panel suggests 2L fine on DAV’s management institute over violation of admission guidelines

A Panjab University (PU) panel, during a recent meeting, has recommended imposing ₹2 lakh fine on the Institute of Management, DAV College, Sector 10, for violating the varsity’s admission guidelines.

The panel observed that admission of 47 candidates at the institute were done without the university’s permission on the basis of merit.

Terming it a violation, the panel has recommended imposing the fine on the college and have asked for the regularisation of the admission — with the added warning that such cases would not be entertained in future.

The recommendations of the panel will be taken up in the meeting of PU syndicate, the varsity’s executive body, on Tuesday. A total of 22 agenda items are up for consideration.

Two other colleges fined

The panel had been constituted to discuss the excess admissions and eligibility in some of the varsity’s affiliated colleges and has recommended the imposition of a ₹10,000-fine on the Government Home Science College, Sector 10, for carrying out admissions in violation of prescribed sanctioned strength.

A similar ₹10,000-fine was also recommended by the panel on GNN College, Doraha, Ludhiana, after the panel found that a candidate has been admitted by the college principal despite having a compartment which they termed as violation of the admission guidelines issued by the varsity.

Meanwhile, the syndicate will also take a decision on the derecognition of the Panjab University Driver’s Union and the facility of office to be also withdrawn, in terms of the representation of the majority of drivers working on a regular basis.

The PU syndicate will also consider the issue related to the recognition of certain courses, examinations, degrees of other universities and institutes introduced with the approval of their respective statutory bodies, which are approved by the regulatory body concerned – including MCI, DCI, UGC, NCTE, AICTE, BCI, but not offered by the varsity for the purpose of admissions where the minimum eligibility condition is bachelor or master degree in any discipline.

