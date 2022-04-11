PU panel to study data collection methods for reservation in promotion

Panjab University (PU) panel working on the implementing reservation in promotions of non-teaching staff will study methodology adopted by other universities in Punjab for collection of quantifiable data.

PU had earlier constituted a panel to implement the reservation in promotion, which held a preliminary meeting recently.

The eight-member panel, headed by dean university instruction (DUI), has been tasked to collect the quantifiable data to implement the policy, a member of the panel said, “As Punjab government has directed us to implement this policy, so to avoid any legal issues it was decided that we will study the methodology of other state universities of Punjab for the collection of the quantifiable data to implement the policy.”

The PU senate, in its March 27 meeting, approved the adoption of the policy of reservation in promotion for the non-teaching staff. The reservation roster also got ‘in-principle’ approval from the senate. The move came in the wake of the Punjab government informing the varsity that pending grants for the 2021-22 financial year will lapse if the reservation in promotion was not implemented soon.

Senate proceedings yet to be presented

As per agenda papers, the panel formed, will also consider views expressed by the senate members on the matter.

However, a panel member said relevant senate proceedings have not been presented to the committee members so far and the panel is expected to meet again once the proceedings are ready to be tabled in the meeting.

The panel will also consider the representation of the general category varsity employees, who have been opposing the move. Before the March 27 meeting of the PU senate, the Panjab University General Category (welfare) Association (PUGCA) had written to the vice-president of India, opposing the implementation of reservation in promotion.

DUI Renu Vig, said, “We have to work on how we will implement it because its implementations should be flawless to avoid any litigation.”

