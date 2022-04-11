PU panel to study data collection methods for reservation in promotion
Panjab University (PU) panel working on the implementing reservation in promotions of non-teaching staff will study methodology adopted by other universities in Punjab for collection of quantifiable data.
PU had earlier constituted a panel to implement the reservation in promotion, which held a preliminary meeting recently.
The eight-member panel, headed by dean university instruction (DUI), has been tasked to collect the quantifiable data to implement the policy, a member of the panel said, “As Punjab government has directed us to implement this policy, so to avoid any legal issues it was decided that we will study the methodology of other state universities of Punjab for the collection of the quantifiable data to implement the policy.”
The PU senate, in its March 27 meeting, approved the adoption of the policy of reservation in promotion for the non-teaching staff. The reservation roster also got ‘in-principle’ approval from the senate. The move came in the wake of the Punjab government informing the varsity that pending grants for the 2021-22 financial year will lapse if the reservation in promotion was not implemented soon.
Senate proceedings yet to be presented
As per agenda papers, the panel formed, will also consider views expressed by the senate members on the matter.
However, a panel member said relevant senate proceedings have not been presented to the committee members so far and the panel is expected to meet again once the proceedings are ready to be tabled in the meeting.
The panel will also consider the representation of the general category varsity employees, who have been opposing the move. Before the March 27 meeting of the PU senate, the Panjab University General Category (welfare) Association (PUGCA) had written to the vice-president of India, opposing the implementation of reservation in promotion.
DUI Renu Vig, said, “We have to work on how we will implement it because its implementations should be flawless to avoid any litigation.”
-
Woman arrested for misbehaving with cops at Manimajra police station
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for misbehaving with police officers at the Know Your Case camp held at the Manimajra police station. Officials privy to the matter said the accused, Ruby of Thakur Dwara, Manimajra, was a member of one of the families that police had called for counselling. The woman, who was detained on the spot, also tried to attack her family members when they were trying to exit the police station.
-
Mina Cup U-12 Football: Minerva enters semis with thumping 5-0 win over Barcelona Academy
Minerva Academy on Saturday scored a statement win over Barcelona Academy in the quarter-finals of Mina Cup for U-12, being held in Dubai. Thiyam emerged as the star performer for Minerva, scoring a hatttrick of goals. Barcelona managed to get their attack going, but Minerva managed to score on the counters. Minerva pressed forward in numbers, forcing their opponents on the backfoot. Thiyam completed his hat-trick in the 29th minute from a freekick.
-
Test blast takeaway: Demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers may be delayed
A test blast before actual demolition of the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida was successfully carried out at 2.30pm, officials said on Sunday. Experts now estimate that they might need more time to prepare the building for demolition, which could take place after the May 22 deadline mandated by the Supreme Court. After much deliberation, authorities decided on May 22 as the date of demolition.
-
Water-guzzler crops emptying aquifer; desertification has farm experts worried
Chandigarh With subsoil water fast depleting in Punjab – the grain bowl of the country, and water-guzzler paddy grown over 30 lakh hectares in summer (kharif season) seen as the main culprit, it's time to re-look at the water-guzzler varieties sown over decades. Former vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, BS Dhillon recommended a new look to paddy varieties, accepting that the PAU had done a lot and a lot more needs to be done.
-
Third phase of Chandigarh’s public bicycle sharing system by June end
Chandigarh Smart City Limited is all set to launch the third phase of the public bicycle sharing system by the end of June. A total of 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations are expected to be added to the PBS in the third phase in different sectors of the city. In the second phase of the public bicycle sharing, 1,250 bicycles were added, taking the total strength to 2,500.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics