Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU planning to hold youth festival after Diwali
chandigarh news

PU planning to hold youth festival after Diwali

PU is planning to hold its annual youth and heritage festival after Diwali this year; the event had not been held last year in view of the pandemic and only small competitions were organised later
The final schedule for the youth festival is expected to be released soon, with permission from PU authorities. (HT file)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 01:55 AM IST
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) is planning to hold its annual youth and heritage festival after Diwali this year. The highly-anticipated event had not been held last year in view of the pandemic and only small competitions were organised later.

Over the past few months, the varsity’s department of youth welfare had been in continuous consultation with colleges over holding the festival this year. Several meetings at various zones have already been held to chalk out the plan and another such meeting is likely to be held in Chandigarh next week.

The final schedule is expected to be released soon, with permission from PU authorities. PU youth welfare director Nirmal Jaura, said, “The process has started and we are hopeful that the youth festival will be held with all Covid protocols in place. We have received a positive response during the meetings so far and the plan is to hold it after Diwali.”

The youth festival is usually held in September and October, with various cultural and academic competitions held over four days in PU’s 12 zones. The winners then participate in the inter-zonal youth festival.

RELATED STORIES

In view of the present situation, colleges are being consulted on how many competitions they can take part in. Reportedly, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, have started their fests already.

Participation in the festival is open to students of all affiliated colleges, constituent colleges and university teaching departments who are below 25 years of age on the first day of July in the relevant session. A student can participate in a maximum of three times at undergraduate level and two times at postgraduate level.

The competitions include group shabad, bhajans, classical music (vocal), classical dance, group dance, debate, handwriting, poem-writing, short story writing, essay writing and rangoli. Also, contests are held in phulkari, bagh, dasuti or cross stitch, knitting, crochet work, pakhi designing, mehandi designing, bhangra, giddha, quiz, skit, mimicry, miming, poem recitation and one-act play.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Absconding in rape case, turncoat councillor re-inducted in Congress by Patti MLA

Mohali: Eight months on, elderly woman’s murder solved

Zirakpur: 28-year-old killed in road accident

Farmers show black flags to Navjot Sidhu at Dhareri toll plaza in Patiala
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP