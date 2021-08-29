PU planning to reopen campus for final year students

Panjab University (PU) is finally planning to reopen campus for final-year students in the first or second week of September.

In the first phase, however, only those with practical and thesis work will be allowed to return. This was discussed in a meeting of a varsity panel on August 27 that was attended by dean university instructions (DUI), dean student welfare (DSW) and other officials.

If the situation allows, the campus will eventually be thrown open for other students in a phased manner. The final call is yet to be taken.

The UT administration had allowed the reopening of educational institutes in the city from August with a rider that all teaching and non-teaching staff, besides students, should have received at least one dose of vaccination, minimum two weeks prior.

“Number of students in exit classes is higher and the plan is to allow those with lab work and other project work on campus first,” said a university official, on the condition of anonymity.

During the meeting, it was also discussed that PU cannot accommodate all the students in hostels given the Covid situation and data will be collected on the matter. Meanwhile, student bodies have been demanding the reopening of campus for the last 15 days; a few of them are on an indefinite strike outside the vice-chancellor’s office.

UT colleges to reopen for more students

Many colleges in UT are planning to allow more students to attend physical classes from September. DAV College in Sector 10 has decided that all postgraduate classes (second year) and BBA classes will commence in offline mode from September 1.

The Post Graduate Government College For Girls, Sector 42, has also announced that the classes for fifth semester (UG courses) will be held offline from September 1.

More colleges are in the process of deciding to reopen for more students from September. “There was a review meeting and the decision is likely to be taken in the coming days,” said an official at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46.