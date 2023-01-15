PU plans to implement UGC’s new curriculum, credit framework from next session

After syndicate’s nod, Panjab University (PU) is planning to implement the recent University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines regarding the alignment of curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The new guidelines, notified in December last year, were adopted by the syndicate, the executive body of the university. Keeping in view the recommendations of NEP-2020, UGC reworked the existing Choice Based Credit System and developed a new curriculum and credit framework for UG programmes.

The varsity plans to implement the guidelines in the 2023-2024 academic session at UG level in both teaching departments of the campus and affiliated colleges. A senior university official said after syndicate’s nod, the varsity has already started deliberations and the focus is on developing the curriculum framework as per these guidelines for students taking admission in the upcoming session.

As per the revised guidelines, students will have multiple entry and exit options, and will also have a choice between pursuing a single major, double major or interdisciplinary subjects.

Key features of the UGC new guidelines

1. Under UGC’s ‘Curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate programmes’, students will get a UG degree in three years on completion of 120 credits and a UG honours degree in four years on completion of 160 credits. Under the current system, it takes a student at least three years for an UG honours degree.

2. Further, students who want to opt for research specialisation at undergraduate level, have to secure 75% marks or above in the first 6 semesters. After that, they can choose a research stream in the fourth year. They have to do a research project or dissertation under the guidance of a faculty member and secure 160 credits, along with 12 credits in project/dissertation to be eligible for UG degree with honours and research.

3 . While it is now mandatory to complete at least 4 years of studies for a UG honours degree, the multiple exit feature of these regulations will also allow students to leave with a certificate after completing one year, if they secure 40 credits and one vocational course of 4 credits during the summer vacation of the first year. They can also re-enter the degree programme within three years and complete it within the maximum period of seven years.

4. It will also permit students to take a break from the study, but the total duration for completing the programme will not exceed seven years.

