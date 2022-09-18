PU polls: Madhav Sharma is SOI’s presidential candidate

Student Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has announced Madhav Sharma as its presidential candidate in the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections.

The announcement was made by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a meeting with the student leaders at the party headquarters in Chandigarh on Friday. SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia and Ajaypal Singh Middukhera were also present in the meeting.

Former PUCSC president Chetan Chaudhary, Iqbal Preet Singh and Arpit Makkar have been appointed as PU and college election in-charges.

SOI’s election panel comprises president Jashan Jawanda; chairperson Parvinder Singh Nehal; party president Gagandeep Singh Dhaliwal and campus president Gurshan Dhaliwal.

SOI had entered the arena of PU student politics in 2014 and had swept the PUCSC polls in a landslide win in 2015. Moreover, in the 2019 polls, SOI had won the presidential post again.

Other student bodies are yet to announce their presidential candidates.

